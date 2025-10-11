Pharma Owner Arrested Following Tragic Cough Syrup Deaths in Madhya Pradesh

On Friday, a Parasia court remanded Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan to a 10-day police custody amid ongoing investigations into the tragic deaths of children allegedly linked to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup. Earlier in the day, Ranganathan appeared before the Parasia court.

On Thursday, Ajay Pandey, Superintendent of Police in Chhindwara, reported the arrest of Ranganathan by an SIT unit. The Sresan Pharma owner was apprehended during the night and faces more legal proceedings after a medical evaluation in Chennai. Meanwhile, a chemist association initiated an indefinite strike across the district as a protest against the shuttering of several medical outlets earlier in the week.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla announced that 20 children have died, 17 from Chhindwara district, and others from Betul and Pandhurna, after reportedly consuming the cough syrup. Authorities, including the Drugs Controller General of India, are now intensifying regulatory oversight over pharmaceutical processes and raw material testing to prevent future tragedies.

