India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled two transformative schemes for agriculture, aiming to boost pulses production and revamp low-performing districts with a fund of Rs 35,440 crore. The initiatives include the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' and 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' to enhance productivity and reduce import dependence.

Updated: 11-10-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:17 IST
India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched two major schemes, allocating Rs 35,440 crore to bolster India's agricultural sector. These initiatives, unveiled on socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary, focus on reducing import dependency through increased domestic production and revitalizing underperforming districts.

The 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses', set with an Rs 11,440 crore budget, aims to elevate pulses production to 350 lakh tonnes by the 2030-31 crop year. Concurrently, the Rs 24,000-crore 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' targets the transformation of 100 low-performing agri-districts, concentrating on productivity, diversification, and improved infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore across various sectors like animal husbandry and fisheries and laid foundations for additional projects. Modi's interactive session with farmers highlighted beneficiaries of government schemes designed to enhance value chains in agriculture. The event was marked by significant achievements, including expanded farmer memberships in Producer Organisations.

