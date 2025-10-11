Haryana SP Transferred Amid Controversy: Allegations of Discrimination and Harassment

In a significant administrative move, the Haryana Government has replaced Rohtak's Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya amid serious allegations regarding the controversial death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Bijarniya, along with seven other high-ranking officers, is accused of contributing to Kumar's tragic demise.

Kumar allegedly ended his life on October 7 in Chandigarh, citing discrimination and harassment by senior law enforcement officials, including Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur and Bijarniya. His family has called for the immediate arrest of these officials, reacting to accusations from Kumar's purported 'final note' highlighting severe professional wrongdoings.

The situation has prompted the formation of a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) by Chandigarh Police, spearheaded by IGP UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar. The investigation is focusing on sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act. Meanwhile, the late officer's family is urged to expedite the post-mortem to facilitate the inquiry.

Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda confirmed a dialogue with the grieving family, emphasizing efforts to address their concerns. The investigation continues under SIT's scrutiny. Furthermore, Congress representatives visited Kumar's residence, underscoring correlations between his death and societal issues of caste-discrimination, reflecting public discontent.

In response, the Haryana IAS Officers' Association honored Kumar's commitment to service, mourning his loss as a blow to the societal fabric. This unfolding episode not only spotlights administrative challenges but also raises critical questions on equity and justice within law enforcement ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)