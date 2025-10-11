Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Target Bashneft Refinery: No Safe Havens in Russia's Rear

Ukrainian drones launched a significant strike on Russia's Bashneft oil refinery in Ufa, igniting explosions and fire. This marks the third attack in Bashkortostan within a month, highlighting the vulnerability of Russia's rear territories to Ukrainian operations, as confirmed by a Ukrainian security source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold move underscoring the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian drones targeted the Bashneft oil refinery in Ufa, triggering explosions and a subsequent fire. The attack, reported by a source in Ukraine's SBU security service to Reuters, marks a significant deep strike.

This incident represents the third such attack in Bashkortostan in just a month, occurring 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine's borders. The frequency and strategic depth of these strikes highlight Ukraine's growing capabilities and determination in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

A source within Ukraine's security apparatus pointed out the implications of these strikes, emphasizing that even Russia's deep rear territories are no longer out of reach. These developments could signal a shift in the dynamics of the conflict.

