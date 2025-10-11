Historic Agricultural Boost: PM Modi Launches Major Schemes

In a significant move for India's agricultural landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced two landmark schemes, 'PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' and the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses'. The ambitious projects, with a cumulative funding of Rs 35,440 crore, are set to strengthen self-reliance and elevate the fortunes of countless farmers across the nation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami applauded these initiatives, describing them as historic milestones. Communicating via the social media platform X, Dhami noted the schemes' potential to open up new avenues in agricultural infrastructure, irrigation, storage, and crop diversity, thereby achieving prosperity for every farmer.

The unveiling of the schemes coincided with the birth anniversaries of two Bharat Ratna recipients, Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh, to whom PM Modi paid tribute. The Prime Minister criticized previous administrations for their lack of foresight in agriculture, contrasting it with the BJP's reform-driven approach now yielding visible results.

(With inputs from agencies.)