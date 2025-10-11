Left Menu

Historic Agricultural Boost: PM Modi Launches Major Schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched two major agricultural schemes, marking a pivotal moment in India's agricultural sector. The 'PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' and 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' aim to enhance self-reliance and prosperity for farmers, with a combined budget of Rs 35,440 crore.

In a significant move for India's agricultural landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced two landmark schemes, 'PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' and the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses'. The ambitious projects, with a cumulative funding of Rs 35,440 crore, are set to strengthen self-reliance and elevate the fortunes of countless farmers across the nation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami applauded these initiatives, describing them as historic milestones. Communicating via the social media platform X, Dhami noted the schemes' potential to open up new avenues in agricultural infrastructure, irrigation, storage, and crop diversity, thereby achieving prosperity for every farmer.

The unveiling of the schemes coincided with the birth anniversaries of two Bharat Ratna recipients, Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh, to whom PM Modi paid tribute. The Prime Minister criticized previous administrations for their lack of foresight in agriculture, contrasting it with the BJP's reform-driven approach now yielding visible results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

