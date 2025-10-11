Left Menu

Danger Averted: Explosion Rocks Sivakasi Fireworks Factory

An explosion at a fireworks factory in Pettulupatti, near Sivakasi, caused by chemical friction, was narrowly averted from causing major casualties. Quick action by the workers and firefighters prevented further damage. The incident coincides with Supreme Court deliberations on lifting firecracker bans in Delhi-NCR for the upcoming Diwali festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:27 IST
Two rooms damaged in explosion at fireworks factory near Sivakasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An explosion at a fireworks factory in Pettulupatti, near Sivakasi, has highlighted the inherent dangers in fireworks production as the festival of Diwali approaches. The factory, operating with a Nagpur license, employs over 200 workers and contains more than 100 rooms. The blast, reportedly due to friction during the mixing of chemicals, damaged two rooms.

Thanks to the swift response of the workers, who quickly evacuated the premises, a major tragedy was averted. Firefighters from Sivakasi managed to control the blaze, preventing further escalation. Meanwhile, the local police have commenced a thorough investigation to understand the cause of the incident and ensure safety protocols are enhanced.

In a related development, the Supreme Court is considering a proposal to relax the existing restrictions on bursting green firecrackers in the National Capital Region during Diwali. The ongoing deliberations could result in a temporary lifting of the ban, allowing limited hours for celebrations with environmentally friendly crackers, ensuring compliance through regulatory oversight by authorities like PESO and NEERI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

