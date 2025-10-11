NCW Demands Justice for Odisha Student in Durgapur Assault Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of an alarming incident involving a young medical student from Odisha, allegedly gang-raped in Durgapur, West Bengal. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has officially requested the West Bengal Director General of Police to ensure the swift arrest of those involved. She also called for a prompt forensic investigation and underscored the need for medical and psychological support for the victim.

In an effort to maintain oversight, Dr Archana Majumdar, an NCW member, has been tasked with visiting Durgapur to meet with the survivor and assess the progress of the police inquiry. The Commission has requested detailed findings from West Bengal officials within five days.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed profound dismay over the incident, labeling it as "highly condemnable." Urging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure stringent measures against the accused, Majhi confirmed that the Odisha Government will offer maximum aid to the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)