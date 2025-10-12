Tragic Mistake: The Mob Lynching of Hariom Valmiki

In a tragic case of mistaken identity, Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man, was beaten to death by a mob in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, after being falsely accused of theft. His family met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who promised justice and government assistance, including housing and employment for Valmiki's widow. So far, twelve suspects have been arrested.

The Chief Minister declared that the state prioritizes the safety and dignity of Dalits and vowed to ensure the harshest penalties for those responsible. Meanwhile, Congress leaders criticized the government, alleging interference with their attempts to meet Valmiki's family and extend support, which led to protests.

In response, Rakesh Sachan, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Asim Arun, Minister of State for Social Welfare, reassured the family of the government's commitment to justice. The incident has highlighted ongoing social tensions and the need for effective governance to protect marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)