Critical Updates in Health: Porr's Strategic Acquisition & Cough Syrup Controversy
The latest health news includes Porr's acquisition of VAMED's Austrian projects and a U.S. FDA confirmation about Indian cough syrups linked to children's deaths. Porr bought VAMED’s assets from Fresenius after Strabag withdrew. The FDA has clarified that the syrups were not shipped to the U.S.
In a significant market move, construction giant Porr has secured parts of VAMED's Austrian project development business and thermal spa holdings. This comes after Strabag's withdrawal from negotiations involving Fresenius, solidifying Porr's foothold in the sector for a nominal price of one euro.
Meanwhile, in pharmaceutical news, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that hazardous cough syrups linked to child fatalities in India have not entered the American market. Though not impacting the U.S., the FDA's acknowledgment highlights ongoing concerns about India's local regulatory mechanisms.
The World Health Organization has spotlighted what it calls a 'regulatory gap' in India, urging improvements in the screening processes for medicinal syrups sold domestically, amid fears of public health risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
