Left Menu

INSTINCT 4.0: Revolutionizing Energy with AI and Digital Innovation

IntelliSmart Infrastructure and IIT Delhi launch INSTINCT 4.0, focusing on advanced digital technologies like AI and big data to address energy sector challenges. Led by Anil Rawal, the initiative invites innovative solutions and aims to transform the energy ecosystem with smart, future-ready strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:22 IST
INSTINCT 4.0: Revolutionizing Energy with AI and Digital Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IntelliSmart Infrastructure, in collaboration with IIT Delhi, has unveiled the fourth edition of INSTINCT—a groundbreaking initiative aimed at spearheading innovation within the energy sector.

INSTINCT 4.0 is designed to harness cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and big data analytics. This initiative encourages participants to devise strategies that can bring about smarter and future-ready energy solutions, IntelliSmart stated in an official release.

Anil Rawal, the Managing Director and CEO of IntelliSmart, emphasized that INSTINCT embodies the company's commitment to innovation, presenting a critical platform for tackling real-world challenges in energy. With support from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, IntelliSmart remains at the forefront of providing comprehensive smart metering solutions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expansion

Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expan...

 India
2
Lula's Next Supreme Court Nomination Awaited

Lula's Next Supreme Court Nomination Awaited

 Global
3
Demand for a Second Renaissance: Ensuring Safety for Women in Bengal

Demand for a Second Renaissance: Ensuring Safety for Women in Bengal

 India
4
Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel

Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025