INSTINCT 4.0: Revolutionizing Energy with AI and Digital Innovation
IntelliSmart Infrastructure and IIT Delhi launch INSTINCT 4.0, focusing on advanced digital technologies like AI and big data to address energy sector challenges. Led by Anil Rawal, the initiative invites innovative solutions and aims to transform the energy ecosystem with smart, future-ready strategies.
IntelliSmart Infrastructure, in collaboration with IIT Delhi, has unveiled the fourth edition of INSTINCT—a groundbreaking initiative aimed at spearheading innovation within the energy sector.
INSTINCT 4.0 is designed to harness cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and big data analytics. This initiative encourages participants to devise strategies that can bring about smarter and future-ready energy solutions, IntelliSmart stated in an official release.
Anil Rawal, the Managing Director and CEO of IntelliSmart, emphasized that INSTINCT embodies the company's commitment to innovation, presenting a critical platform for tackling real-world challenges in energy. With support from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, IntelliSmart remains at the forefront of providing comprehensive smart metering solutions nationwide.
