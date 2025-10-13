Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Wins Growth Icon Award at Gujarat Growth Icons 2025
Cosmic PV Power Ltd., a leading solar panel manufacturer in India, received the 'Growth Icon Award' at Gujarat Growth Icons 2025 for its significant role in promoting economic and industrial development in Gujarat. With a 3GW capacity, the company is a key player in India's solar energy sector.
Cosmic PV Power Ltd., renowned as one of India's rapidly expanding solar panel manufacturers, proudly secured the esteemed 'Growth Icon Award' during the Gujarat Growth Icons 2025 ceremony. This prestigious accolade, presented by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, acknowledges the company's pivotal role in stimulating economic and industrial progress throughout the region.
Boasting an impressive 3GW production capacity, Cosmic PV Power Ltd. stands at the forefront of cutting-edge solar technology, exemplifying excellence and sustainability. Directors Shravan Gupta and Jenish Ghael expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to innovation and quality, which supports Gujarat's ambition to lead India's clean energy revolution.
The company's consistent delivery of high-performance solar panels, regenerative technological advancements, and adherence to sustainability principles continue to empower industries globally. As Cosmic PV Power Ltd. expands its influence both nationally and internationally, it remains dedicated to facilitating a global shift towards renewable energy sourced responsibly.
