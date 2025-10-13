Left Menu

Egypt Defies Trends with Uncommon LNG Export

Egypt has surprised the energy sector by exporting a shipment of liquefied natural gas, totaling 155,000 cubic meters, to Italy. This export from the Idku LNG plant, chartered by Shell, is notable as the country recently became a net LNG importer again in 2024.

Egypt Defies Trends with Uncommon LNG Export
  Egypt

Egypt has taken an unexpected step in the energy market by exporting a significant liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment to Italy. The export, chartered by energy giant Shell, comes from the Idku LNG plant and amounts to 155,000 cubic meters.

This move marks a notable shift for Egypt, which has recently become a net LNG importer once more in 2024. The shipment underscores Egypt's potential resilience and flexibility in navigating the global LNG landscape.

The oil ministry's announcement highlights the nation's energy dynamics and emphasizes the strategic implications of such exports, particularly given the country's current import status. Stakeholders will be watching closely for further developments.

