Maharashtra's Initiative to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers with Bullocks

Maharashtra's Nanded administration is providing bullocks to flood-affected farmers under the condition that they don't sell them. This initiative aims to support farmers who lost their livestock due to recent rains and floods. Affidavits are required to ensure compliance with the scheme.

The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district has launched a unique initiative to assist farmers devastated by recent floods. In a move aimed at reversing their fortunes, officials are offering bullocks housed in local gaushalas to farmers, ensuring they have the necessary livestock for agricultural activities.

This scheme, officially announced on Monday, stipulates that beneficiaries can retain the cattle for as long as needed but cannot sell or transfer them. A total of 125 bullocks are currently available. Farmers must sign affidavits pledging adherence to these terms, with gaushalas being the custodians of the remaining stock.

While the exact number of beneficiaries is still being determined, the administration underscored that this intervention targets those affected by natural calamities since April. The move highlights the district's efforts to stabilize agriculture and support its community in times of crisis.

