Left Menu

LJP(Ram Vilas) Prioritizes NDA Alliance in Bihar Elections

Shambhavi Chaudhary, LJP(Ram Vilas) MP, emphasized prioritizing the NDA alliance over individual party interests in Bihar Assembly elections. Despite varying aspirations within the party, the LJP will contest 29 seats. Chaudhary highlighted the importance of female voters and confirmed Chirag Paswan's leadership in finalizing the seat-sharing arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:01 IST
LJP(Ram Vilas) Prioritizes NDA Alliance in Bihar Elections
LJP(Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Shambhavi Chaudhary, an MP from LJP(Ram Vilas), asserted that her party prioritized the interests of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over its own during seat-sharing discussions. The NDA revealed its electoral strategy on Sunday, detailing a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming state election.

Under this arrangement, both the BJP and JD(U) will compete for 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29 seats. Additionally, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha will each contest six seats. Chaudhary explained the importance of compromise and coordination within alliances, stating that while the LJP made concessions, the party remains committed to the overarching goals of the alliance.

Chaudhary also underlined the significance of women voters in Bihar, praising the NDA government's efforts to empower women. She stressed the LJP's goal to maintain its high-level performance from the Lok Sabha elections in the Vidhan Sabha elections. With Chirag Paswan at the helm of the party's seat-sharing negotiations, she indicated that the candidate list would soon be announced. The electoral battle will see the NDA pitted against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, with polls scheduled for November 6 and 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Flare as Bihar Court Summons Top Leaders

Political Tensions Flare as Bihar Court Summons Top Leaders

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Leap Sparks Investigation

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Leap Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Tunisia: A Defensive Powerhouse Propels to World Cup Finals

Tunisia: A Defensive Powerhouse Propels to World Cup Finals

 Global
4
Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025