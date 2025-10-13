LJP(Ram Vilas) Prioritizes NDA Alliance in Bihar Elections

In a significant political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Shambhavi Chaudhary, an MP from LJP(Ram Vilas), asserted that her party prioritized the interests of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over its own during seat-sharing discussions. The NDA revealed its electoral strategy on Sunday, detailing a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming state election.

Under this arrangement, both the BJP and JD(U) will compete for 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29 seats. Additionally, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha will each contest six seats. Chaudhary explained the importance of compromise and coordination within alliances, stating that while the LJP made concessions, the party remains committed to the overarching goals of the alliance.

Chaudhary also underlined the significance of women voters in Bihar, praising the NDA government's efforts to empower women. She stressed the LJP's goal to maintain its high-level performance from the Lok Sabha elections in the Vidhan Sabha elections. With Chirag Paswan at the helm of the party's seat-sharing negotiations, she indicated that the candidate list would soon be announced. The electoral battle will see the NDA pitted against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, with polls scheduled for November 6 and 11.

