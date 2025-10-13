EPFO's Bold Move: 100% Withdrawal, Simplified Rules & Digital Transformation

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has unveiled transformative changes, allowing subscribers to withdraw up to 100% of their EPF savings. The Central Board of Trustees, led by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, has consolidated 13 withdrawal provisions into three simplified categories: Essential Needs, Housing Needs, and Special Circumstances.

These new rules aim to alleviate financial stress for subscribers, permitting withdrawals without exhaustive documentation and accommodating up to 10 times for education and 5 for marriage. Concurrently, the EPFO introduced the 'Vishwas Scheme' to minimize litigation through reduced penal damages and has partnered with India Post Payments Bank to deliver doorstep Digital Life Certificates to pensioners.

EPFO's digital transformation, branded as EPFO 3.0, seeks to enhance member services through a robust framework featuring cloud-native and API-first modules. This initiative pledges seamless, secure services to over 30 crore members, with phased implementation ensuring increased transparency and member engagement.

