Left Menu

EPFO's Bold Move: 100% Withdrawal, Simplified Rules & Digital Transformation

India's EPFO has revolutionized its withdrawal process to offer over 7 crore subscribers up to 100% withdrawal. Simplified rules enhance financial accessibility while minimising documentation. New initiatives, such as the 'Vishwas Scheme' for litigation reduction and partnerships to assist elderly pensioners, signal a tech-driven, efficient future for retirement savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:38 IST
EPFO's Bold Move: 100% Withdrawal, Simplified Rules & Digital Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has unveiled transformative changes, allowing subscribers to withdraw up to 100% of their EPF savings. The Central Board of Trustees, led by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, has consolidated 13 withdrawal provisions into three simplified categories: Essential Needs, Housing Needs, and Special Circumstances.

These new rules aim to alleviate financial stress for subscribers, permitting withdrawals without exhaustive documentation and accommodating up to 10 times for education and 5 for marriage. Concurrently, the EPFO introduced the 'Vishwas Scheme' to minimize litigation through reduced penal damages and has partnered with India Post Payments Bank to deliver doorstep Digital Life Certificates to pensioners.

EPFO's digital transformation, branded as EPFO 3.0, seeks to enhance member services through a robust framework featuring cloud-native and API-first modules. This initiative pledges seamless, secure services to over 30 crore members, with phased implementation ensuring increased transparency and member engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025