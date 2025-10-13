India's Bold Plan to Harness Hydroelectric Power from the Brahmaputra Basin

The Indian government has announced an ambitious plan to evacuate 65 GW of hydroelectric power from the Brahmaputra basin, requiring an extensive investment of Rs 6,42,944 crore.

According to the Central Electricity Authority's master plan, this initiative demands the establishment of 10,000 ckm of transmission lines and a transformation capacity of 30 GVA. The plan outlines that 12 GW of HVDC is needed from 12 sub-basins by 2035.

Beyond 2035, additional infrastructure worth Rs 4,51,935 crore will be required. This includes 21,475 ckm of transmission lines and 68,175 MVA capacity. The plan underscores the importance of sustainable development of hydroelectric resources for India's energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)