Ayodhya Gears Up for Spectacular Deepotsav 2025 Festivities

Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 is set to be a grand affair, as preparations intensify with 22 elaborate tableaux slated for display, according to Ashutosh Dwivedi, Director of the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute. This year will see performances of Ramlilas from five countries, including Russia and Thailand, at the Ram Katha Park.

In an interview with ANI, Dwivedi revealed that this year's festivities feature seven tableaux from the Sanskrit department and 14 from the Information department, with one from the Ayodhya Development Authority. A main stage at the Ram Katha Park will host key cultural programs, showcasing performances from prominent artists and international Ramlilas.

The event also includes a unique procession featuring 100 children symbolizing the 'Vaanar Sena' accompanying Lord Rama. As part of their journey, they will descend from the mythical Pushpak Viman to reach Ram Ki Paidi. Enhanced by such unique narratives, this year's Deepotsav promises a festival filled with devotion and elaborate celebrations.

