Left Menu

Ayodhya Gears Up for Spectacular Deepotsav 2025 Festivities

Preparations for Deepotsav 2025 in Ayodhya are in full swing, featuring 22 tableaux and international Ramlilas. The festival will highlight cultural performances from five countries and a special Vaanar Sena Yatra. The event aims to blend tradition and spectacle with elaborate decorations and a drone and light show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:24 IST
Ayodhya Gears Up for Spectacular Deepotsav 2025 Festivities
Ashutosh Dwivedi, Director of the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 is set to be a grand affair, as preparations intensify with 22 elaborate tableaux slated for display, according to Ashutosh Dwivedi, Director of the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute. This year will see performances of Ramlilas from five countries, including Russia and Thailand, at the Ram Katha Park.

In an interview with ANI, Dwivedi revealed that this year's festivities feature seven tableaux from the Sanskrit department and 14 from the Information department, with one from the Ayodhya Development Authority. A main stage at the Ram Katha Park will host key cultural programs, showcasing performances from prominent artists and international Ramlilas.

The event also includes a unique procession featuring 100 children symbolizing the 'Vaanar Sena' accompanying Lord Rama. As part of their journey, they will descend from the mythical Pushpak Viman to reach Ram Ki Paidi. Enhanced by such unique narratives, this year's Deepotsav promises a festival filled with devotion and elaborate celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Vaishnodevi Pilgrims in Katra

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Vaishnodevi Pilgrims in Katra

 India
2
West Bengal Police Reconstruct Crime Scene in Disturbing Gang Rape Case

West Bengal Police Reconstruct Crime Scene in Disturbing Gang Rape Case

 India
3
FS Compressors India Celebrates 15 Years with Major Investment Plan

FS Compressors India Celebrates 15 Years with Major Investment Plan

 India
4
Shubman Gill: Leading India with Triumph and Tenacity

Shubman Gill: Leading India with Triumph and Tenacity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025