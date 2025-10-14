Left Menu

Mumbai Eases Document Adjudication as UP Celebrates GST Reforms

The Maharashtra Revenue Department removes jurisdictional obstacles, enabling document adjudication at any stamp office across Mumbai. Meanwhile, GST reforms announced by PM Modi provide relief on essentials, while increasing taxes on non-essentials, aiming to streamline tax rates and boost the economy.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Photo X/ChandrashekharBawankule). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's citizens and businesses have received a significant relief as the Maharashtra Revenue Department announced that document adjudication can now occur at any stamp office across the city, without previous jurisdictional limitations. This change was revealed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who clarified that documents can be adjudicated in any of the six Mumbai offices, including Borivali and Andheri, regardless of an individual's residential or business area.

The reform is seen as a boon for Mumbaikars, facilitating easier processing of agreements and deeds. As Bawankule penned in a recent social media post, this initiative greatly simplifies tasks for citizens needing to register property agreements, lease agreements, and more. These can now be processed in offices such as Kurla and the main stamp office near the Old Custom House.

Simultaneously, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's GST reforms. The long-awaited GST council decision optimizes tax rates, merging them into two main slabs. Essentials now incur a 5% rate, while most goods sit at 18%. This restructuring aims to alleviate common man's burden and curb frivolous expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

