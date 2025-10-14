Left Menu

AstraZeneca Secures Landmark U.S. Deal Amid Global Pharma Shake-Up

AstraZeneca's CEO achieved a significant U.S. deal to lower drug prices, shielding the firm from tariffs. The U.S. delayed tariffs on Singapore's pharma exports. Tamil Nadu canceled a cough syrup maker's license after child deaths. Pharma firms plan direct sales and price cuts under Trump's initiative.

14-10-2025
AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot stood confidently beside U.S. President Donald Trump as a pivotal medicine deal was announced that promises to reduce drug costs for millions of Americans. The agreement marks a significant milestone for the Anglo-Swedish company, making them the first non-U.S. drugmaker to secure such an arrangement, thereby avoiding steep import tariffs in the world's largest pharmaceutical market.

Meanwhile, local media in Singapore reports that the U.S. has postponed the implementation of a punitive tariff on its pharmaceutical exports to allow for negotiations. Originally set for October 1, the 100% tariff on branded drugs prompted swift action from Singaporean authorities seeking exemptions.

In India, Tamil Nadu took decisive action against a cough syrup manufacturer linked to multiple child deaths by revoking its licenses. This comes in the wake of a scandal involving the syrup containing dangerously high levels of the toxic chemical diethylene glycol. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. announce new direct-to-consumer sales plans and price cuts, aligning with President Trump's objectives to eliminate middlemen and reduce drug prices through a planned government-run website, TrumpRx.gov.

