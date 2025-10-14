Left Menu

Massive Fire Erupts at Indore Chemical Factory; No Casualties Reported

A significant fire broke out at a chemical factory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Thirteen fire tenders managed to control the blaze. Officials confirmed no casualties or injuries, with the cause still under investigation. Smoke was seen billowing from the factory as emergency services responded.

Visuals showed a plume of smoke emanating from the chemical plant building (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, a major fire erupted at a chemical factory located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, according to official sources. The local Sub-Inspector of Police Fire Brigade, BD Hooda, has confirmed that, fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Hooda stated, "We received reports of a fire at the chemical facility around 0200 hours. A total of 13 fire tenders have been deployed to tackle the blaze, which has now been brought under control. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time."

Images captured from the site revealed thick smoke rising from the chemical plant's structure. Further details are still awaited as investigations continue into the incident. The lack of casualties has brought some relief amidst the chaos. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

