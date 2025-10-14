Eco-Friendly Diwali: Bhopal Couple Crafts Cow Dung Idols

A couple from Bhopal, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative, has crafted an innovative way to celebrate Diwali. Their 'Satvik Deepawali Kit' includes eco-friendly items made from cow dung, such as Lakshmi footprints and 'Shubh-Labh' wall hangings.

Hukum Patidar, the brain behind this eco-conscious venture, shared his journey of turning a personal project into a livelihood after losing his job in 2016. Disturbed by the plight of stray cows, Patidar sought a sustainable use for cow dung, which is now being transformed into colorful, eco-friendly idols and festive items, even reaching international markets.

From initially crafting only Ganesha and Lakshmi idols, the Patidars have expanded to a wide array of products. Emphasizing the kits' eco-friendliness, the idols include Tulsi seeds to ensure a green afterlife post-immersion. The enterprise also symbolizes a financial turnaround for the couple, who now employ others and advocate for traditional craftsmanship.

