Eco-Friendly Diwali: Bhopal Couple Crafts Cow Dung Idols
A Bhopal couple creates eco-friendly Diwali kits from cow dung, featuring Lakshmi's footprints and other festive items, inspired by PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local'. They aim to promote tradition and care for the environment while expanding their business across India.
A couple from Bhopal, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative, has crafted an innovative way to celebrate Diwali. Their 'Satvik Deepawali Kit' includes eco-friendly items made from cow dung, such as Lakshmi footprints and 'Shubh-Labh' wall hangings.
Hukum Patidar, the brain behind this eco-conscious venture, shared his journey of turning a personal project into a livelihood after losing his job in 2016. Disturbed by the plight of stray cows, Patidar sought a sustainable use for cow dung, which is now being transformed into colorful, eco-friendly idols and festive items, even reaching international markets.
From initially crafting only Ganesha and Lakshmi idols, the Patidars have expanded to a wide array of products. Emphasizing the kits' eco-friendliness, the idols include Tulsi seeds to ensure a green afterlife post-immersion. The enterprise also symbolizes a financial turnaround for the couple, who now employ others and advocate for traditional craftsmanship.
