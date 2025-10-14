Qatar Airways Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad

Qatar Airways Flight QR816, traveling from Doha to Hong Kong, successfully executed a precautionary emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Tuesday following a reported technical issue.

The incident prompted a full emergency declaration at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, ensuring a safe landing at 2:32 pm.

All passengers are unharmed, and airport operations remained uninterrupted. Technical assessments are ongoing to determine if the aircraft can continue its journey or if an alternative plane will be provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)