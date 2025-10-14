Left Menu

Qatar Airways Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad

Qatar Airways Flight QR816 en-route from Doha to Hong Kong made a precautionary emergency landing in Ahmedabad due to a technical issue. The full emergency was declared, but the aircraft safely landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. All passengers are safe, and airport operations were not disrupted.

14-10-2025
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Qatar Airways Flight QR816, traveling from Doha to Hong Kong, successfully executed a precautionary emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Tuesday following a reported technical issue.

The incident prompted a full emergency declaration at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, ensuring a safe landing at 2:32 pm.

All passengers are unharmed, and airport operations remained uninterrupted. Technical assessments are ongoing to determine if the aircraft can continue its journey or if an alternative plane will be provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

