Left Menu

Revitalizing J&K's Agriculture: Opportunities on the Horizon

Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture sector holds vast potential for industrial growth, with much of its produce currently leaving the region without processing. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advocates for value addition and industrial investment. Despite challenges from natural calamities and a tourism downturn, efforts are underway to rejuvenate the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:56 IST
Revitalizing J&K's Agriculture: Opportunities on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture industry is at the brink of transformation, according to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking at a FICCI meeting, Abdullah emphasized the untapped potential of the region's produce, which currently exits in its raw form. He urged industry leaders to seize this opportunity for value addition, which could lead to significant industrial growth.

The state's dairy sector, for instance, processes only a minor fraction of its output locally. Abdullah encouraged investment in such areas, highlighting that recent natural disasters and tourism setbacks have challenged J&K, but optimism remains for economic recovery.

The government is implementing new strategies, such as enhancing road connectivity and simplifying business operations to attract investors. Abdullah also called on the corporate sector to contribute via CSR to sectors like sports and education, aiming to nurture an employable workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

 India
2
India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

 India
3
AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

 India
4
Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded Railway Station Preparations

Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025