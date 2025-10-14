Revitalizing J&K's Agriculture: Opportunities on the Horizon

Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture industry is at the brink of transformation, according to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking at a FICCI meeting, Abdullah emphasized the untapped potential of the region's produce, which currently exits in its raw form. He urged industry leaders to seize this opportunity for value addition, which could lead to significant industrial growth.

The state's dairy sector, for instance, processes only a minor fraction of its output locally. Abdullah encouraged investment in such areas, highlighting that recent natural disasters and tourism setbacks have challenged J&K, but optimism remains for economic recovery.

The government is implementing new strategies, such as enhancing road connectivity and simplifying business operations to attract investors. Abdullah also called on the corporate sector to contribute via CSR to sectors like sports and education, aiming to nurture an employable workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)