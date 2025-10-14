Operation Sindoor: Defending Borders Amid Rising Tensions

In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, Director General of Military Operations, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, revealed India's strategic measures at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' Chiefs' Conclave. The Indian Defence Forces executed precautionary deployments on the borders to deter adversaries before launching Operation Sindoor, a calculated response against terror threats.

On April 22, terrorists crossed the Line of Control, killing 26 tourists in a brutal incident claimed initially by the Kashmir Resistance Front. Lt Gen Ghai stated that the Indian military was given full discretion to select targets from a broad range, ensuring an appropriate response was planned and executed by May 6-7, coordinated across inter-service government departments.

Highlighting Pakistan's role, he noted over 15,000 civilians have died from terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir since the late '80s, with security forces committed to countering such aggression. Past incidents, from the 2001 Parliament attack to precision strikes in 2019, underscore India's measured yet firm responses to escalating threats.

