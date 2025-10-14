AI Investment Surge: Echoes of the Dot-Com Bubble?

The U.S. is experiencing a surge in artificial intelligence investments akin to the internet-driven stock bubble of the late 1990s, according to IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. Despite this parallel, Gourinchas believes a market correction, while possible, would not significantly impact the broader financial system.

The 1990s internet boom saw stock valuations soar without a revenue base, leading to the dot-com crash, Gourinchas noted in an interview. Today's AI investment, however, is being funded by cash-rich tech companies rather than through leverage, reducing the risk of systemic banking issues.

Though technology firms are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, the economic productivity gains have yet to materialize. The IMF highlights that inflation is being affected by increased consumption and investment, compounded by lower tariff rates and non-realized tech sector gains.