Left Menu

AI Investment Surge: Echoes of the Dot-Com Bubble?

The recent U.S. artificial intelligence investment boom parallels the late 1990s internet bubble, with rapidly rising stock valuations and capital gains. Although a potential market correction could occur, it's unlikely to lead to a systemic financial crisis. The economic impacts on productivity and inflation remain to be seen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:36 IST
AI Investment Surge: Echoes of the Dot-Com Bubble?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. is experiencing a surge in artificial intelligence investments akin to the internet-driven stock bubble of the late 1990s, according to IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. Despite this parallel, Gourinchas believes a market correction, while possible, would not significantly impact the broader financial system.

The 1990s internet boom saw stock valuations soar without a revenue base, leading to the dot-com crash, Gourinchas noted in an interview. Today's AI investment, however, is being funded by cash-rich tech companies rather than through leverage, reducing the risk of systemic banking issues.

Though technology firms are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, the economic productivity gains have yet to materialize. The IMF highlights that inflation is being affected by increased consumption and investment, compounded by lower tariff rates and non-realized tech sector gains.

TRENDING

1
Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

 India
2
India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

 India
3
AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

 India
4
Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded Railway Station Preparations

Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025