Tragedy Strikes: Bus Inferno and Pilgrim Crash Rock Rajasthan

BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore mourns the devastating bus accident in Jaisalmer and a separate fatal collision involving pilgrims near Katra. The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, promises swift relief efforts as investigations into the causes commence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:38 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber address, BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore expressed heartfelt condolences following a catastrophic bus accident in Jaisalmer that claimed several lives. The private bus, en route from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur, tragically caught fire, causing widespread devastation among passengers.

Rathore emphasized the gravity of the incident, describing it not only as an accident but a calamity that has shattered many families. He urged for the swift recovery of the injured and prayed for the departed souls. Commending the swift action of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rathore noted that the Chief Minister immediately mobilized officials to enhance rescue and relief operations, pledging full support to the victims and their families.

In a separate incident, tragedy struck near Katra, where an auto-rickshaw carrying pilgrims collided with a bus, leading to the instant death of all three passengers. The pilgrims, who had visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, were en route back to Katra. SDPO Katra Bhisham Dubey confirmed the fatalities as police and rescue efforts promptly launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

