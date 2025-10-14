Windergy India 2025: Paving the Path to India's Renewable Energy Future

The 7th edition of Windergy India 2025 is set to be a landmark event for the wind energy sector, drawing over 350 exhibitors from more than 20 countries. Scheduled from October 29 to 31 at the Chennai Trade Centre, this international trade fair promises to be a dynamic hub for policy discourse and partnership building in renewable energy.

The conference, themed 'Wind Power: Policies and Partnerships Towards Aatmanirbharta', is poised to energize the sector and facilitate meaningful dialogue on India's ambitious renewable energy targets. With an anticipated attendance of 15,000 visitors, it will serve as an essential platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to converge and explore cutting-edge technologies and strategies.

India's progress in wind energy is notable, having scaled its installed capacity to 53.2 GW, reflecting growth of 153% from 2014 figures. Reforms like the reduction of GST on wind energy equipment are expected to bolster the sector further, driving India closer to its 150 GW target. The presence of international pavilions will underscore Windergy India's global significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)