Left Menu

Windergy India 2025: Paving the Path to India's Renewable Energy Future

The 7th edition of Windergy India 2025, an international trade fair on wind energy, will take place in Chennai. It aims to promote renewable energy policies and partnerships. With over 350 exhibitors and numerous expected visitors, the event will serve as a key platform to explore India's renewable energy advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:15 IST
Windergy India 2025: Paving the Path to India's Renewable Energy Future
  • Country:
  • India

The 7th edition of Windergy India 2025 is set to be a landmark event for the wind energy sector, drawing over 350 exhibitors from more than 20 countries. Scheduled from October 29 to 31 at the Chennai Trade Centre, this international trade fair promises to be a dynamic hub for policy discourse and partnership building in renewable energy.

The conference, themed 'Wind Power: Policies and Partnerships Towards Aatmanirbharta', is poised to energize the sector and facilitate meaningful dialogue on India's ambitious renewable energy targets. With an anticipated attendance of 15,000 visitors, it will serve as an essential platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to converge and explore cutting-edge technologies and strategies.

India's progress in wind energy is notable, having scaled its installed capacity to 53.2 GW, reflecting growth of 153% from 2014 figures. Reforms like the reduction of GST on wind energy equipment are expected to bolster the sector further, driving India closer to its 150 GW target. The presence of international pavilions will underscore Windergy India's global significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

 Global
2
IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

 United States
3
South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

 Global
4
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025