CAQM Enforces Stage I Measures as Delhi-NCR Air Quality Deteriorates

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. This decision follows the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeting to the 'poor' category, with a reading of 211, according to the commission's statement.

The activation of Stage I occurs when the AQI ranges between 201 and 300. CAQM has mandated 27 preventive actions, which include deploying anti-smog guns and enforcing dust suppression strategies across road construction and maintenance projects.

Issued under the Supreme Court's directive last December, these measures aim to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the NCR. CAQM, along with other agencies, will closely monitor the situation, with public advisories urging local citizens to comply with the guidelines.

