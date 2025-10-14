Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Wayanad Coffee Farmers' Prosperity
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlights the challenges faced by coffee farmers in Wayanad, emphasizing the need for better market access and pricing for their products. During her visit, she interacted with farmers and pledged to raise their issues with relevant ministries.
- Country:
- India
During a recent visit to Wayanad, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the challenges faced by local coffee farmers. Wayanad, responsible for 85% of Kerala's coffee production, boasts award-winning Robusta varieties, yet farmers struggle with poor returns.
Gandhi, accompanied by her mother Sonia Gandhi, met with farmers to better understand their circumstances. Many obstacles hinder these coffee growers, despite the district's reputation for high-quality produce.
Pledging support, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her commitment to bringing these issues to the attention of concerned ministries, advocating for improved pricing and market opportunities for the farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRS Leader Alleges Electoral Fraud by Congress in Telangana, Demands Action
Congress Alleges Dalit Rights Under Siege by Manusmriti-Inspired Power
BJP Accuses Congress of Neglecting Infrastructure: A Self-Reliant India Under Modi
Congress Prepares for Bihar Assembly Elections Amid Seat-Share Talks
Nepali Congress Leader Deuba Calls for Peace and Fair Elections Amid Political Unrest