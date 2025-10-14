Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Wayanad Coffee Farmers' Prosperity

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlights the challenges faced by coffee farmers in Wayanad, emphasizing the need for better market access and pricing for their products. During her visit, she interacted with farmers and pledged to raise their issues with relevant ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:50 IST
During a recent visit to Wayanad, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the challenges faced by local coffee farmers. Wayanad, responsible for 85% of Kerala's coffee production, boasts award-winning Robusta varieties, yet farmers struggle with poor returns.

Gandhi, accompanied by her mother Sonia Gandhi, met with farmers to better understand their circumstances. Many obstacles hinder these coffee growers, despite the district's reputation for high-quality produce.

Pledging support, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her commitment to bringing these issues to the attention of concerned ministries, advocating for improved pricing and market opportunities for the farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

