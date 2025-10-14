Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Wayanad Coffee Farmers' Prosperity

During a recent visit to Wayanad, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the challenges faced by local coffee farmers. Wayanad, responsible for 85% of Kerala's coffee production, boasts award-winning Robusta varieties, yet farmers struggle with poor returns.

Gandhi, accompanied by her mother Sonia Gandhi, met with farmers to better understand their circumstances. Many obstacles hinder these coffee growers, despite the district's reputation for high-quality produce.

Pledging support, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her commitment to bringing these issues to the attention of concerned ministries, advocating for improved pricing and market opportunities for the farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)