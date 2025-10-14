Left Menu

Niveshaay Leads Rs 52-Crore Funding in Cimcon Software

Investment firm Niveshaay has spearheaded a Rs 52-crore funding round in Cimcon Software, focusing on automation solutions for vital infrastructure. The funds will bolster Cimcon's operational and manufacturing capabilities in utility automation, aiming for growth in Indian and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Investment firm Niveshaay has led a significant Rs 52-crore funding round in Cimcon Software, a company known for its automation solutions in the oil, gas, smart water, and lighting sectors. The investment was made via Niveshaay's Category II Alternative Investment Fund, Niveshaay Sambhav Fund.

Niveshaay, based in Surat, operates Category II and III funds and partners with sustainable Indian businesses across various sectors, including energy transition and technology. The funding round also attracted notable investors including Vivek Jain of Action Tesa, Saket Agarwal of Apollo Pipes, Ayush Mittal of Screener.in, and Finavenue, a Sebi-registered AIF.

Cimcon plans to use the newly acquired funds to fortify its working capital, support large operations and maintenance contracts, enhance manufacturing abilities, and extend its service delivery in both local and global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Some federal law enforcement to receive pay during government shutdown

EXCLUSIVE-Some federal law enforcement to receive pay during government shut...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Maccabi Tel Aviv fans not allowed to attend Europa League match at Aston Villa

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Maccabi Tel Aviv fans not allowed to attend Europa League ma...

 Global
3
Trump calls vote on global carbon tax for shipping industry intolerable

Trump calls vote on global carbon tax for shipping industry intolerable

 United States
4
UPDATE 6-Trump says he will meet Putin in Budapest after touting progress in Ukraine talks

UPDATE 6-Trump says he will meet Putin in Budapest after touting progress in...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes global heritage tourism with push for ethical and inclusive innovation

How AI integration in biosensors enhances food safety and accuracy

Digital literacy no longer optional, it’s a fundamental right in AI age

How AI is reshaping food production, safety and supply chain efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025