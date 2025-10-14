Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Vision: The Digital Revolution in Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to accelerate the digital transformation of the agricultural sector. Officials have been instructed to create an ecosystem providing real-time data. A Rs 4,000-crore project, backed by the World Bank, aims to promote sustainable growth, enhance productivity, and support agro-based industries across 28 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:50 IST
  India
  • India

In a significant push towards modernizing the agricultural sector in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for a digital agriculture ecosystem.

During a recent meeting, directives were issued to speed up efforts to provide real-time access to comprehensive agricultural data, aligning with national standards.

The World Bank-backed initiative aims to support sustainable growth and bolster agro-based industries in 28 districts through a Rs 4,000-crore investment, fostering local employment and innovation.

