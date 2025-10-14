Yogi Adityanath's Vision: The Digital Revolution in Agriculture

In a significant push towards modernizing the agricultural sector in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for a digital agriculture ecosystem.

During a recent meeting, directives were issued to speed up efforts to provide real-time access to comprehensive agricultural data, aligning with national standards.

The World Bank-backed initiative aims to support sustainable growth and bolster agro-based industries in 28 districts through a Rs 4,000-crore investment, fostering local employment and innovation.