Supreme Court Hears Defenses Over Sonam Wangchuk's NSA Detention

The Superintendent of Central Jail in Jodhpur and the District Magistrate of Leh have filed affidavits with the Supreme Court defending the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA).

The District Magistrate stated that Wangchuk's detention on September 26 occurred after a thorough evaluation of materials indicating activities prejudicial to national security.

Wangchuk was transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail following violent protests in Ladakh demanding statehood. His wife has filed a habeas corpus plea, alleging that the detention was meant to silence a respected environmentalist advocating democratic and ecological causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)