Left Menu

Supreme Court Hears Defenses Over Sonam Wangchuk's NSA Detention

The Supreme Court is reviewing affidavits defending the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. Officials state the decision was made after considering credible threats to national security. Wangchuk's wife contests the detention, describing it as a move to silence his peaceful activism in Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:55 IST
Supreme Court Hears Defenses Over Sonam Wangchuk's NSA Detention
Sonam Wangchuk (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Superintendent of Central Jail in Jodhpur and the District Magistrate of Leh have filed affidavits with the Supreme Court defending the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA).

The District Magistrate stated that Wangchuk's detention on September 26 occurred after a thorough evaluation of materials indicating activities prejudicial to national security.

Wangchuk was transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail following violent protests in Ladakh demanding statehood. His wife has filed a habeas corpus plea, alleging that the detention was meant to silence a respected environmentalist advocating democratic and ecological causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

 Global
2
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global
3
US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

 Global
4
Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025