Left Menu

Dollar Wobbles as U.S.-China Tensions Escalate

The dollar weakened against major currencies due to renewed U.S.-China trade tensions and a suspension of France's pension reform. Key market indices fluctuated amid mixed signals, with U.S. equities showing varied results. European currencies firmed against the dollar, while cryptocurrencies experienced a downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 01:37 IST
Dollar Wobbles as U.S.-China Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar slipped against significant global currencies on Tuesday as U.S.-China trade disputes reignited, and the euro strengthened following France's decision to delay a pivotal pension reform. The dollar fell 0.37% to the Swiss franc and 151.71 yen, reversing gains from the previous day.

Barbed trade measures between the U.S. and China, such as additional port fees and Beijing's countermeasures against U.S.-affiliated firms, clouded the market's outlook. However, leading analysts believe these tensions are not sustainable long-term threats for the global economy.

U.S. equities displayed mixed performances, while European currencies gained traction against the dollar on fiscal policy changes. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, faced declines in value, signaling broader market apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
4
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025