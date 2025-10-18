Left Menu

Maharashtra govt approves Rs 3,258 crore aid for rain-affected farmers in 23 districts

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 09:50 IST
Maharashtra govt approves Rs 3,258 crore aid for rain-affected farmers in 23 districts
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the disbursal of Rs 3,258 crore financial assistance to farmers who suffered losses due to excess rainfall and floods in 23 districts, state Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said.

The state relief and rehabilitation minister on Friday said that over the past two days, the government has approved the disbursement of Rs 5,364 crore through multiple resolutions to support farmers.

The government has now sanctioned Rs 3,258 crore for 33.65 lakh farmers in 23 rain and flood-affected districts, he said in an official statement.

The state government had, earlier this week, approved an aid of Rs 1,356.30 crore for 21.66 lakh affected farmers.

Earlier this month, the government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers, asserting that the total assistance will be Rs 48,000 per hectare.

Opposition parties have, however, dubbed the relief package as ''too meagre'' to help cultivators rebuild their lives.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions, destroying crops on 68.69 lakh hectares across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar polls: CPI(ML) Liberation releases list of 20 candidates, nominates all 12 sitting MLAs

Bihar polls: CPI(ML) Liberation releases list of 20 candidates, nominates al...

 India
2
South Korea reports biggest job growth in 19 months in Sept

South Korea reports biggest job growth in 19 months in Sept

 South Korea
3
Business Tycoon Saniya Kadree chooses soil, lets sustainability find its soul

Business Tycoon Saniya Kadree chooses soil, lets sustainability find its sou...

 United States
4
Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, says Afghan government spokesperson

Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, say...

 Afghanistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025