Sampre Nutritions signs supply pact with Reliance Consumer Products

Sampre Nutritions on Saturday announced that it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Reliance Consumer Products Ltd for manufacturing and supply of nutraceutical and food products.

Under the agreement, Sampre Nutritions will manufacture, pack, and supply confectionery products to RCPL in accordance with the latter's specifications and quality standards for further sale and distribution, the Telangana-based company said in an exchange filing.

The agreement is expected to generate a business of Rs 12 to 15 crore annually over a tenure of three years, thereby contributing significantly to the company's revenues and supporting its nutraceutical and food product operations, the filing said.

Sampre recently signed manufacturing and supply agreements entailing revenue potential of Rs 45 crore with various companies.

The company is also looking to expand its global footprint in emerging markets like Egypt and Liberia (Monrovia).

Sampre this month approved a fundraising of around Rs 355 crore through foreign currency convertible bonds to strengthen presence in high-growth regions, diversify revenue streams and capture emerging opportunities in the international FMCG sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)