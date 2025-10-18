Delhi Minister Sood praises SC's green firecracker ruling, blames previous govts for "minority politics"

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to allow the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, calling it a significant step towards enabling the majority community to celebrate their festivals freely. Speaking to ANI, Sood further criticised previous governments for allegedly obstructing such opportunities due to "minority politics and vote bank politics."

"Previous governments, due to minority politics and vote bank politics, used to block such opportunities where the majority community could celebrate their festivals openly. We presented our case in court and made a request to the court. The court accepted it.." he said. The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the firecracker restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) ahead of Diwali, allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 21.

The Supreme Court, in an order issued on October 15, relaxed restrictions on the use of firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the bursting of green firecrackers, with timings limited to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm. The apex court stated that a "balanced approach" is necessary between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment.

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting bursting of green firecrackers in moderation while not compromising with the environment," said the bench. It also ordered that the Police authority constitute a patrolling team to ensure that only permitted products with QR codes are sold.

The use of firecrackers, not approved by NEERI as approved green crackers, shall not be permitted, it said. Meanwhile, Ashish Sood also stated that the Sri Lankan Prime Minister wishes to visit an Indian school to learn about three new government-launched curricula: Science of Living, Rashtraneeti (National Policy), and Vision.

"The Sri Lankan Prime Minister had expressed a desire to visit our school and to learn about the three new curriculums launched by the government: Science of Living, 'Rashtraneeti' (National Policy), and Vision," he said. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya visited India from October 16 to 18, marking her first official visit to the country since assuming office. (ANI)

