Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Kering nears $4 billion sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, WSJ reports

Kering's net debt was 9.5 billion euros at the end of June. The company has struggled to reverse slowing sales at its largest brand Gucci as the luxury market has been hard hit by lower consumer demand, especially in China, which had led growth in the sector for more than a decade.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 20:10 IST
UPDATE 2-Kering nears $4 billion sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, WSJ reports

French luxury group Kering , owner of fashion brand Gucci, is in advanced talks to sell its beauty division to L'Oreal for about $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. L'Oréal, the world's biggest dedicated cosmetics and beauty player, would acquire fragrance brand Creed and gain rights to develop beauty products tied to Kering's fashion labels, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and McQueen, the WSJ reported, adding the deal could be announced next week.

Kering, controlled by the French Pinault family, launched its beauty division in 2023, the year it acquired high-end fragrance label Creed for 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) in cash. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Kering declined to comment and L'Oreal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

If confirmed, the sale would be a major step forward by new CEO Luca De Meo, who officially took office in September, to address a high-debt issue that had sparked investor anxiety. Kering's net debt was 9.5 billion euros at the end of June.

The company has struggled to reverse slowing sales at its largest brand Gucci as the luxury market has been hard hit by lower consumer demand, especially in China, which had led growth in the sector for more than a decade. ($1 = 0.8583 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's transgender candidate

Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's...

 India
2
Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

 India
3
Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP leader slams party

Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP lead...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian GP

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025