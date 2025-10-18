Every inch of Pakistan's territory is now within reach of BrahMos: Rajnath Singh

Highlighting the role of BrahMos in Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the missile demonstrated that it has moved far beyond a trial and has become the greatest practical proof of national security. He said that every inch of Pakistan's territory is now within the reach of BrahMos. Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday jointly flagged-off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow. The state-of-the-art facility, a key component of UP Defence Industrial Corridor, was virtually inaugurated by Rajnath Singh on May 11, 2025, and within five months, the first batch of missiles is ready for deployment.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh described BrahMos as not just a missile, but a symbol of the growing indigenous capabilities of the nation. "The missile features a traditional warhead and an advanced guided system and possesses the capability to strike long distances at supersonic speeds. This combination of speed, accuracy, and power makes BrahMos one of the best systems in the world. It has become the backbone of our Armed Forces," he said.

"Operation Sindoor is proof that victory has become a habit for us, and now we must further enhance our capabilities. The operation was just a trailer. It has made Pakistan realise what might follow," he added. Rajnath Singh said India stands at a point where it is strengthening its security and demonstrating to the world that it is a credible partner in defence and technology.

He stressed that achievements such as the BrahMos have proved that Made-in-India is no longer a slogan, but a global brand. "Whether it's the export of the BrahMos to the Philippines or cooperation with other countries in the future, India is now playing the role of a giver, not just a taker. This is the true identity of a Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the vision with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government began its journey in 2014. PM Modi has given us a vision of an India which is fully developed, self-reliant, and ready to lead the world by 2047. The role of the defence sector will be decisive in this endeavour," he said.

Rajnath Singh informed that the BrahMos team has signed contracts worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore with two countries in the last one month. He stated that, in the coming years, experts from many countries will visit Lucknow, making the city a centre of knowledge and a leader in defence technology. "The turnover of BrahMos' Lucknow unit will be around Rs 3,000 crore from the next financial year and the GST collection will be around Rs 500 crore," he added. On the 200-acre BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre built at a total cost of Rs 380 crore, Rajnath Singh said this project is not just a defence facility, but also a new avenue for employment and development. "In terms of output, approximately 100 missile systems will be produced in the facility every year. Considering the investment coming into Uttar Pradesh and the progress being made in the state, the region is poised to become a symbol of a new era of both development and defence," he said.

Referring to reports on issues regarding defence spare parts supply chains from some countries, Rajnath Singh underscored the need to strengthen small industries that produce thousands of components and technologies required for the integration of a major weapon system thereby reducing reliance on others. "As technological development takes place, the supply chain also diversifies. These supply chains are often connected to other countries. If that person, company, or country refuses to supply that spare part, your product will not be manufactured. There is a need to strengthen our small industries so much that we don't have to rely on others for spare parts. Be it advanced seekers or ramjet engines, we must develop all types of technologies indigenously so that our supply chain remains within India," he said.

He called for a proper project roadmap to integrate small entrepreneurs into the defence ecosystem. "Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor will be fully successful only when small industries grow alongside large companies. I am confident that in the future, UP will not only become a manufacturing hub but also a new epicenter of innovation and employment for entrepreneurs, both small and large," he said. Rajnath Singh added that the facilities such as the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre not only strengthen national security but also boost the economy. He pointed out that the government is receiving substantial GST revenue from the batch of missiles being delivered, which implies that each system not only protects the nation but also bolsters the economy. "With the taxes collected from the production of just one missile, the Government can build numerous schools, establish numerous hospitals, and implement schemes that directly benefit the people," he said.

In his remarks, Yogi Adityanath described Brahmos as a missile of Aatmanirbharta, which is fulfilling the defence needs of the country. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh for giving Lucknow an opportunity to become a part of the movement towards self-reliance in defence by becoming a centre for the production of Brahmos missiles.

The Chief Minister added that the missiles manufactured in Lucknow are an assurance of safety and prosperity of the people of the nation. He applauded the progress made in all the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor, informing that more than 15,000 youth have received jobs in the state. The BrahMos facility stands as one of the most significant projects under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. It carries out the complete process of assembly, integration, and testing to the highest technical standards. With the dispatch of its first missile consignment, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key partner in the national 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative, a release said.

The Lucknow unit is the first in the corridor to manage the entire manufacturing and testing process indigenously, reinforcing both strategic autonomy and industrial growth. Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated the Booster Building and witnessed a live demonstration of the booster docking process. They also reviewed presentations at the Airframe and Avionics, Pre-Dispatch Inspection, and Warhead Buildings, along with the BrahMos simulator equipment. A display of a mobile autonomous launcher was also organised. (ANI)

