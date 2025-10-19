Left Menu

On Diwali eve, Haryana govt announces hike in sugarcane rates

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-10-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 19:25 IST
The Haryana government on Sunday said it has announced a bonanza for sugarcane farmers on the eve of Diwali with a hike in rates for their crops up to Rs 415 per quintal.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a gift to sugarcane farmers on Diwali, an official statement said, while adding the state government has decided to provide farmers with the highest sugarcane rates in the country.

''The rate for early varieties has been increased from Rs 400 per quintal to Rs 415 per quintal.

''The rate for late varieties has been increased from Rs 393 per quintal to Rs 408 per quintal,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

