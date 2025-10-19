Left Menu

On Diwali eve, Haryana hikes sugarcane rates from Rs 400 to Rs 415 per quintal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-10-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 19:41 IST
The Haryana government on Sunday said it has announced a bonanza for sugarcane farmers on the eve of Diwali with a hike in rates for their crops up to Rs 415 per quintal.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a gift to sugarcane farmers on Diwali, an official statement said, adding the state government has decided to provide farmers with the highest sugarcane rates in the country.

The rate for early varieties has been increased from Rs 400 per quintal to Rs 415 per quintal, while the price for late varieties has been increased from Rs 393 per quintal to Rs 408 per quintal, it said.

''With this significant decision, the Haryana government has taken a historic step by offering the highest sugarcane price in the country -- a major move aimed at enhancing farmers' income and ensuring their economic prosperity,'' an official statement said.

This price hike is a Diwali gift for sugarcane farmers, recognizing their hard work and dedication while strengthening their economic condition, it said.

The chief minister said that the decision is not only in the interest of farmers but will also give new momentum to the state's agricultural economy.

Saini further said that his government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

By offering the highest support price for sugarcane in the country, the government is striving to bring prosperity and happiness to their lives, he added.

This move will not only encourage sugarcane growers but also set an example for other states, the statement said, adding that the decision will make the festival of Diwali even brighter and sweeter.

