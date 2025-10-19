Women''s World Cup Scoreboard: Ind Vs Eng

India: Pratika Rawal c Jones b Bell 6 Smriti Mandhana c Capsey b Smith 88 Harleen Deol lbw b Dean 24 Harmanpreet Kaur c Lamb b Nat Sciver-Brunt 70 Deepti Sharma c Dunkley b Ecclestone 50 Richa Ghosh c Knight b Nat Sciver-Brunt 8 Amanjot Kaur not out 18 Sneh Rana not out 10 Extras: (w-10) 10 Total: (for 6 wkts, 50 overs) 284 Fall of wkts: 1-13, 2-42, 3-167, 4-234, 5-256, 6-262.

Bowling: Lauren Bell 9-0-52-1, Linsey Smith 10-0-40-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 8-0-47-2, Charlie Dean 10-0-67-1, Sophie Ecclestone 10-0-58-1, Alice Capsey 3-0-20-0.

