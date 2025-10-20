EU's Bold Move to End Russian Energy Dependence

In a decisive move, the European Union's energy ministers have endorsed a proposal to end imports of Russian oil and gas by January 2028, a spokesperson for the Council of the European Union announced on Monday.

Meeting in Luxembourg, the ministers reached a consensus to terminate Russian gas imports from new contracts starting January 2026, followed by existing short-term contracts in June 2026, and finally wrapping up long-term contracts by January 2028.

This strategic plan aims to thwart Kremlin access to revenues allegedly used to finance its military engagement in Ukraine, marking a significant shift in EU energy policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)