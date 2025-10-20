Left Menu

Russia and Iran Strengthen Ties Amid Nuclear Controversies

Russia signals its readiness to enhance cooperation with Iran across various sectors, as both nations face international scrutiny over Iran's nuclear program. Amidst criticisms of European pressures and past aggression from the U.S. and Israel, Moscow continues to build strategic alliances with Tehran, including significant nuclear energy investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:53 IST
Russia and Iran Strengthen Ties Amid Nuclear Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has expressed its willingness to deepen cooperation with Iran in numerous sectors, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.

Strong ties exist between Moscow and Tehran, especially as the Kremlin condemns the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites earlier this year. Despite being accused of seeking nuclear weapons, Iran continues to deny such allegations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia sees Iran as a dynamic partner amid European pressures regarding its nuclear program.

An envoy representing Russian President Vladimir Putin planned a meeting with Iran's top national security official following recent discussions between leaders for a strategic partnership. This comes after a $25-billion deal between Russia's Rosatom and Iran for power plant construction, further solidifying the partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
3
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
4
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025