Russia and Iran Strengthen Ties Amid Nuclear Controversies
Russia signals its readiness to enhance cooperation with Iran across various sectors, as both nations face international scrutiny over Iran's nuclear program. Amidst criticisms of European pressures and past aggression from the U.S. and Israel, Moscow continues to build strategic alliances with Tehran, including significant nuclear energy investments.
Russia has expressed its willingness to deepen cooperation with Iran in numerous sectors, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.
Strong ties exist between Moscow and Tehran, especially as the Kremlin condemns the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites earlier this year. Despite being accused of seeking nuclear weapons, Iran continues to deny such allegations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia sees Iran as a dynamic partner amid European pressures regarding its nuclear program.
An envoy representing Russian President Vladimir Putin planned a meeting with Iran's top national security official following recent discussions between leaders for a strategic partnership. This comes after a $25-billion deal between Russia's Rosatom and Iran for power plant construction, further solidifying the partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
