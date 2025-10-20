Russia and Iran Strengthen Ties Amid Nuclear Controversies

Russia has expressed its willingness to deepen cooperation with Iran in numerous sectors, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.

Strong ties exist between Moscow and Tehran, especially as the Kremlin condemns the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites earlier this year. Despite being accused of seeking nuclear weapons, Iran continues to deny such allegations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia sees Iran as a dynamic partner amid European pressures regarding its nuclear program.

An envoy representing Russian President Vladimir Putin planned a meeting with Iran's top national security official following recent discussions between leaders for a strategic partnership. This comes after a $25-billion deal between Russia's Rosatom and Iran for power plant construction, further solidifying the partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)