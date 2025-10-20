Left Menu

Drone Strikes Disrupt Kazakhstan's Major Energy Output

A drone attack on Russia's Orenburg gas plant by Ukraine has led to a significant reduction in Kazakhstan's Karachaganak oil production. The attack, part of Ukraine's efforts to disrupt Russian energy supplies, has forced the plant to cut production by 25% to 30%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Ukraine's drone attack on Russia's Orenburg gas plant has significantly impacted Kazakhstan's energy production. The attack forced a reduction in output at the Karachaganak oil and gas field by up to 30%, industry sources reveal.

The Orenburg plant, one of the largest gas processors globally, was compelled to halt gas intake from Kazakhstan following the strike. This marks Kyiv's intensified campaign to target Russian energy facilities, with the aim of cutting off fuel supplies and financial resources to Moscow.

The Karachaganak field, a crucial energy source, now sees production down to about 25,000 to 28,000 metric tons, from a usual 35,000-35,500. Despite potential resumption plans, timelines for restoring normal gas flows remain uncertain, as stakeholders including Gazprom, have not issued comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

