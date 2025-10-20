Uttarakhand Embraces Swadeshi Spirit Amid Diwali Festivities

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, credited the relaxation in GST and a surge in the purchase of 'swadeshi' products for the impressive Diwali sales this year. Speaking to the press after engaging with local potters on Chakrata Road in Dehradun, Dhami shared details of increased consumer spending.

"Local artisans have crafted exquisite earthen lamps, idols, and decorative items, all of which are 'swadeshi'. This year, there has been a significant upswing in purchases," the Chief Minister reported. The shopping spree aligns with the nationwide call for 'swadeshi' goods, as citizens eagerly responded by boosting sales beyond previous years.

In a message posted online, Dhami extended warm Diwali wishes, hoping for happiness and prosperity. His greetings were echoed as devotees celebrated by taking holy dips in Haridwar's River Ganga. Diwali's five-day celebration holds deep cultural significance with each day marked by different traditional activities.

