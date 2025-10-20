Left Menu

Uttarakhand Embraces Swadeshi Spirit Amid Diwali Festivities

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, attributes increased Diwali purchases to GST relaxation and a shift towards 'swadeshi' products. Celebrations in Dehradun highlight a rise in sales for local potters. On Diwali, citizens also partake in traditional rituals and extend the warm wishes shared by CM Dhami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:16 IST
Uttarakhand Embraces Swadeshi Spirit Amid Diwali Festivities
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, credited the relaxation in GST and a surge in the purchase of 'swadeshi' products for the impressive Diwali sales this year. Speaking to the press after engaging with local potters on Chakrata Road in Dehradun, Dhami shared details of increased consumer spending.

"Local artisans have crafted exquisite earthen lamps, idols, and decorative items, all of which are 'swadeshi'. This year, there has been a significant upswing in purchases," the Chief Minister reported. The shopping spree aligns with the nationwide call for 'swadeshi' goods, as citizens eagerly responded by boosting sales beyond previous years.

In a message posted online, Dhami extended warm Diwali wishes, hoping for happiness and prosperity. His greetings were echoed as devotees celebrated by taking holy dips in Haridwar's River Ganga. Diwali's five-day celebration holds deep cultural significance with each day marked by different traditional activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
2
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global
3
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025