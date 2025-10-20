Lt Governor of Ladakh Celebrates Diwali with Indian Army Heroes

Kavinder Gupta, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, ushered in Diwali festivities with Indian Army personnel, honoring their service and sacrifice. The event, held at Rinchen Auditorium by the Fire & Fury Corps, saw key military figures in attendance, including Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla and Major General Praveen Chhabra.

In his address, Gupta lauded the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army, stationed in harsh conditions, away from home during festive times, to ensure national security. He underscored the significance of their sacrifices, likening their steadfastness to inextinguishable diyas protecting the nation from foes.

Drawing parallels with the values of Diwali and Bhagwan Ram, Gupta stressed on national unity and the government's dedication to supporting armed forces and their families. He rallied citizens to contribute towards transforming India into a Viksit Bharat by 2047, concluding his visit with interactions and sharing sweets with the soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)