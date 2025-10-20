Iran Pulls the Plug on UN Nuclear Deal

Iran has decided to end a cooperation deal with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to state media reports. The cancellation follows the reinstatement of United Nations sanctions.

The deal, established in September, had allowed the IAEA to resume inspections of Iran's nuclear sites. This development represents a significant blow to the agency's efforts to restore collaborative ties with Tehran after the bombing of nuclear sites by Israel and the United States in June.

The Iranian government emphasized that it is open to reviewing new proposals from the IAEA, as stated by the Supreme National Security Council Secretary during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart in Tehran.