Duty, Devotions, and Diwali: Celebrations at J-K Border and BSF Camps

CRPF jawans stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag marked Diwali away from their families with traditional 'pooja' and firecrackers. The personnel paid homage with offerings of flowers, fruits, and sweets, followed by dance and music in the festive spirit.

Meanwhile, in Jaisalmer, BSF personnel celebrated Diwali along the International Border with fervor, lighting earthen lamps and engaging in festive activities. Commandant Mukesh Panwar noted the significance of observing the festival as a surrogate family, reinforcing their unity.

The BSF enhanced the celebrations with a vibrant Diwali Mela at its Humhama campus in Budgam, featuring cultural performances and activities for all ages. IG BSF Ashok Yadav extended Diwali wishes, underscoring the commitment to troop welfare. The fair included diverse stalls and family-friendly entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)