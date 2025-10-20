Left Menu

Duty, Devotions, and Diwali: Celebrations at J-K Border and BSF Camps

CRPF and BSF personnel celebrated Diwali with traditional rituals, firecrackers, and festive fairs in J-K and along the International Border, emphasizing camaraderie and family spirit despite being away from home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:32 IST
Duty, Devotions, and Diwali: Celebrations at J-K Border and BSF Camps
CRPF jawans celebrates Diwali in Anantnag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CRPF jawans stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag marked Diwali away from their families with traditional 'pooja' and firecrackers. The personnel paid homage with offerings of flowers, fruits, and sweets, followed by dance and music in the festive spirit.

Meanwhile, in Jaisalmer, BSF personnel celebrated Diwali along the International Border with fervor, lighting earthen lamps and engaging in festive activities. Commandant Mukesh Panwar noted the significance of observing the festival as a surrogate family, reinforcing their unity.

The BSF enhanced the celebrations with a vibrant Diwali Mela at its Humhama campus in Budgam, featuring cultural performances and activities for all ages. IG BSF Ashok Yadav extended Diwali wishes, underscoring the commitment to troop welfare. The fair included diverse stalls and family-friendly entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
3
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
4
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025