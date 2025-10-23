Tragic Incident: Alcohol-Fueled Argument Leads to Double Tragedy in Uttarakhand

In a tragic incident in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, a laborer named Lalit allegedly killed his three-month-old son and committed suicide under the influence of alcohol. This tragic event followed a heated argument with his wife, police reported.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday in Lansdowne, after Lalit, reportedly addicted to alcohol, had a dispute with his wife, Kamala. After the argument, Kamala decided to leave, intending to return to her village with their child.

In a fit of rage, Lalit allegedly took the child from Kamala and threw him into a roadside gorge. Desperate to find their child, Lalit later jumped into the gorge himself. He was rescued but pronounced dead at a health center. Lalit's brother-in-law Prakash mentioned that Lalit often beat Kamala under alcohol's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)