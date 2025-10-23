Left Menu

Ekofisk 2/4 K Platform Shutdown: Operational Halt in the North Sea

Production at the Ekofisk 2/4 K oil and gas platform, located in the North Sea and operated by ConocoPhillips, has been shut down. The announcement, made by TV2 Norway on Thursday, highlights a significant operational halt impacting the region's oil and gas supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:18 IST
This operational pause could have implications for the supply of oil and gas in the region, affecting associated market dynamics.

ConocoPhillips has not clarified the duration of the shutdown or the technical issues prompting this decision, leaving industry analysts to speculate on potential outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

