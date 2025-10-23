Ekofisk 2/4 K Platform Shutdown: Operational Halt in the North Sea

Production at the Ekofisk 2/4 K oil and gas platform in the North Sea has been halted, as reported by TV2 Norway on Thursday. The shutdown is attributed to operator ConocoPhillips.

This operational pause could have implications for the supply of oil and gas in the region, affecting associated market dynamics.

ConocoPhillips has not clarified the duration of the shutdown or the technical issues prompting this decision, leaving industry analysts to speculate on potential outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)